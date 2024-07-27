Rs 1.74-cr deal for detailed project report on metro till Parandur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed an agreement for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) at Rs 1.74 crore cost for the 43.63-km metro rail stretch between Poonamalle and Parandur via Thirumazhisai and Sriperumbudur.

The contract agreement has been signed with Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to Aarvee, the lowest bidder for preparing the DPR, last month. The contract agreement was signed on Friday by T Archunan, Director (Projects) on behalf of CMRL and M Khaleel Basha, Vice President of Aarvee Associates, in the presence of M A Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL.

This proposed corridor will include 19 elevated metro stations. The report is being prepared considering recent developments, such as the proposed new airport at Parandur, the proposed bus terminus at Thirumazhisai, and the future growth potential along the corridor. The stretch will be built at a cost of `10,712 crore.