Erratic water supply haunts residents of Korukkupet for the past six months

CHENNAI : Erratic water supply has affected the daily routine of residents in and around Korukkupet for the last six months. They said that the problem remains unsolved despite filing numerous complaints. The affected areas include Ezhil Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gandhi Street, and surrounding areas in ward 41.
R Selvakumar, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said he spends at least two hours each morning to ensure there’s enough water for his family. “We are a family of six, including elderly parents and two school-going children. The water pressure is so low here that it takes over two hours to fill our overhead tank. On days with no water, I have to fetch some from the common pipe at the end of our street,” he said. He is working as a salesman and the water issue has decreased his work hours and in turn the family’s income.
The water supply here is sourced from the Minjur desalination plant through a pumping station in ward 38.
S Srividya, residing in Ezhil Nagar, said it has been two weeks since she last had water flowing through the pipes in her house. While she fetches water in pots from a common pipe, she has to often travel to another street as there are restrictions on the number of pots each person can fill. “I have to fetch 15-20 pots of water daily to meet our household needs. While we received a limited supply of water till two weeks back, it was mixed with sewage. It has stopped completely now,” Srividya said.
According to sources, the water pipes in the locality are more than 40 years old and the supply has been coming down frequently. “The residents only receive proper supply for 10 days. The officials say this is because there are issues with water pumped from the pumping station and the pressure is not enough. While the CM has announced a special package to develop North Chennai, people are still struggling for basic needs,” said R Lokesh, another resident.
Ward 41 councillor B Vimala said, “The metro water officials are not responding to the issue and I have raised it in the council and ward committee meetings. The sewage mixed water is also causing health issues,” she said.
Meanwhile, officials from metro water said that works to improve the water supply to various part of north Chennai will be taken up soon.