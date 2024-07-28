Erratic water supply haunts residents of Korukkupet for the past six months

S Srividya, residing in Ezhil Nagar, said it has been two weeks since she last had water flowing through the pipes in her house. While she fetches water in pots from a common pipe, she has to often travel to another street as there are restrictions on the number of pots each person can fill. “I have to fetch 15-20 pots of water daily to meet our household needs. While we received a limited supply of water till two weeks back, it was mixed with sewage. It has stopped completely now,” Srividya said.

According to sources, the water pipes in the locality are more than 40 years old and the supply has been coming down frequently. “The residents only receive proper supply for 10 days. The officials say this is because there are issues with water pumped from the pumping station and the pressure is not enough. While the CM has announced a special package to develop North Chennai, people are still struggling for basic needs,” said R Lokesh, another resident.

Ward 41 councillor B Vimala said, “The metro water officials are not responding to the issue and I have raised it in the council and ward committee meetings. The sewage mixed water is also causing health issues,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials from metro water said that works to improve the water supply to various part of north Chennai will be taken up soon.