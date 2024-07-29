78-year-old woman’s body retrieved from Adyar River in Chennai, couple held

CHENNAI: The MGR Nagar police have arrested a couple for the murder of a septuagenarian and stealing 1.5 sovereigns of gold and Rs 20,000 from the victim. The couple had dumped the body in the Adyar River near Saidapet.

The body was recovered on Sunday and sent for postmortem. The arrested couple was identified as S Parthiban (32), a delivery person, and his wife P Sangeetha (28), who were the neighbours of the deceased, C Vijaya.

According to the police, the murder took place on July 17, as Vijaya’s daughter R Loganayaki (51), a construction worker, did not find her at home on returning from work. After searching for her mother, she lodged a police complaint the next day. A missing person case was registered and an inquiry began.

During investigation, when the police tried to question Parthiban, they found his phone was switched off and not at home. However, when the CCTV footage was analysed from Vijaya’s locality, it was found that the suspected couple went to Vijaya’s house on July 17, the day she went missing. During the early hours of July 18, the two were seen taking a gunny bag on their two-wheeler.

“On Saturday, Parthiban’s mobile was traced to Virudhunagar and both of them were arrested. They were brought to Chennai for an inquiry on Sunday,” a police officer said.