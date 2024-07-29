Call to relocate Tasmac outlet near Otteri bus stop

CHENNAI: Commuters boarding buses from the Otteri bus stop on Brick Kiln Road are demanding the relocation of a nearby Tasmac outlet, as drunkards are posing a safety concern for women, children, as well as motorists.

According to locals, the Tasmac outlet in ward 71 has been functioning for over two decades. The nearby bus stand, often used by commuters on the 29C route, has become extremely busy, especially after the relocation of 29A bus stop due to metro rail work. The Tasmac outlet is situated between two vegetable supermarkets, in close proximity to the bus stop.

Commuters say that the shop opens after 11am, when the morning rush begins, while at night, people are often seen drinking at the bus stop. The vehicles parked by customers to buy liquor also causes traffic congestion.

“After the 29A bus stop was shifted here due to the ongoing metro work, the rush has increased. Moreover, working people, school, and college students use this bus stop. It is inappropriate to have a Tasmac outlet near such a heavily used public facility, and it needs to be relocated. Additionally, at night, men who drink at the bus stop or pass out under the influence of alcohol and create nuisance,” said C Susila (50), a resident.