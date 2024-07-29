Call to relocate Tasmac outlet near Otteri bus stop

CHENNAI: Commuters boarding buses from the Otteri bus stop on Brick Kiln Road are demanding the relocation of a nearby Tasmac outlet, as drunkards are posing a safety concern for women, children, as well as motorists.
According to locals, the Tasmac outlet in ward 71 has been functioning for over two decades. The nearby bus stand, often used by commuters on the 29C route, has become extremely busy, especially after the relocation of 29A bus stop due to metro rail work. The Tasmac outlet is situated between two vegetable supermarkets, in close proximity to the bus stop.
Commuters say that the shop opens after 11am, when the morning rush begins, while at night, people are often seen drinking at the bus stop. The vehicles parked by customers to buy liquor also causes traffic congestion.
“After the 29A bus stop was shifted here due to the ongoing metro work, the rush has increased. Moreover, working people, school, and college students use this bus stop. It is inappropriate to have a Tasmac outlet near such a heavily used public facility, and it needs to be relocated. Additionally, at night, men who drink at the bus stop or pass out under the influence of alcohol and create nuisance,” said C Susila (50), a resident.
“When these people buy more alcohol and approach us in an inebriated state, it terrifies us as we worry they might fall on us. The outlet should be appropriately shifted to a place away from a major public area,” a 34-year-old commuter waiting for the bus added.
Otteri Brick Kiln Road serves as an important link to various parts of the city, including Vepery, Purasawalkam, and Egmore.
“After 6pm, the area faces traffic issues due to the high number of vehicles parked by customers buying liquor. This is a bus route, and with nearby vegetable markets, where many women come to buy groceries. The presence of a Tasmac outlet here creates discomfort, especially for ladies and children,” said another local.
However, ward councillor S Tamilsevi Sasikumar claimed that no complaint was received so far against the Tasmac shop and that any future complaints will be promptly addressed.