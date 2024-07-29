Hymn of harmony

CHENNAI: On Saturday evening, the city resonated with the sounds of devotion as AIM for Seva presented ‘Hé Govind: An Ode to Krishna’ at The Music Academy. This divine concert featured vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, flutist Pravin Godkhindi, and an exceptional group of musicians, captivating the audience with classical and semi-classical bhajans and abhangs that celebrated the essence of Sri Krishna.

The team included Narendra L Nayak on harmonium, Suryakant Gopal Surve on side rhythm, Sukhad Manik Munde on pakhawaj, Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla. Pravin said, “This is an important event in my life. AIM for Seva have been doing wonderful work to support children in rural areas. We have been doing a lot of concerts but this is the first concert in Chennai. It is also because it is for a special cause. There are ragas, classical music, lots of bhajans, all odes to Lord Krishna.”

Magical melodies

The concert was not only a musical journey but also a heartfelt tribute to the Swami Dayananda Krupa Home, a facility dedicated to the lifelong care of adult men with developmental delays and disabilities. The Krupa Home was inspired by the poignant experiences of Swami Dayananda, who met parents of special children grappling with the anxiety of what would happen to their loved ones after they were gone.

This home offers a loving and secure environment where residents can live with dignity and joy. Nestled within a sprawling 10-acre campus, it provides thoughtfully designed facilities and compassionate support for men aged 18 to 65. RV Giridhar, CEO of Swami Dayananda Krupa Home said, “This home was started in 1998. There is no other home like this in Asia. After the death of parents, the kids are being supported. This home is the dream of Swamiji. His aim is seva. We provide activities including psychiatry, psychology, and skill training.”