No-trust motion against Kanchi mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj: DMK councillors leave for vacation

CHENNAI: A no-confidence motion against Kancheepuram Mayor M Mahalakshmi, scheduled for Monday, faces uncertainty as several DMK councillors, including Deputy Mayor R Kumaragurunathan, left for a sudden vacation on Saturday evening.

City Municipal Commissioner M Senthil Murugan had scheduled the no-confidence motion meeting after tensions escalated between the councillors and the mayor.

They accused Mahalakshmi of corruption and failure to authorise development projects for various wards.

Kancheepuram municipality comprises 51 councillors from various parties. As many as 35 councillors, including 22 from DMK, six from AIADMK, two from PMK, one from BJP, and four independents, are aligned against the mayor.

Sources said several DMK councillors who were against Mahalakshmi, along with 10 councillors who supported her, left for a sudden vacation on Saturday evening, adding uncertainty to the voting slated for Monday. For a no-confidence motion to succeed, it requires a three-fourth majority. In the case of Kancheepuram municipality, at least 41 councillors must vote against the mayor, which at present seems unlikely.