Of awareness and empowerment

CHENNAI: Students and teachers filled the campus of Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School (MCC) in Chetpet with anticipation and enthusiasm on Saturday. Students from different schools came together to share their knowledge and insights on cancer at the 13th edition of the ABC “All a’Bout Cancer” Exhibition. Organised by CANSTOP and Rotary District 3234, this vibrant exhibition created a platform for education, awareness, and advocacy against cancer. The New Indian Express was the print partner of the event.
The one-day event included various competitions, like Painting, Skits, Information Stall, Quizzes, and Oratorical (both Tamil & English). Around 1200 students from 75 different schools across Chennai participated in the exhibition. Using engaging visuals and statistics, they captured the attention of their peers, igniting conversations about lifestyle choices and preventive measures of cancer. The quiz competition and speeches underscored the importance of awareness, encouraging everyone to take charge of their health.
Empowering voices
The narrative of cancer is often filled with sorrow, but this gathering transformed that narrative into one of empowerment. Nithyashree Mahadevan, carnatic musician performed the invocation song. Dr Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder of CANSTOP, trustee and director of Sundaram Medical Foundation, extended gratitude to everyone for their support. She said, “It is so enthusiastic to see children coming up with so much knowledge.
Everyone should make sure that this kind of information reaches others in your family. I would also like to thank the teachers who have helped the students. Inform everyone that cancer is preventable when detected early.” Chief guest of the event Dr J Radhakrishnan, IAS officer, additional chief secretary to government, Cooperation, Food & Consumer Protection Department, said, “I have been working directly in the health department for almost nine years now. Non-communicable diseases are the single most contributors to death. Thus, we commit to this type of event spreading awareness.”
Guests of honours, R Sudhan IAS (retd) member secretary, Tamil Nadu Model Schools, Sanchitha Shetty, actor, N S Saravanan, district governor RID 3234, Vinod Saraogi, district governor elect, D Suresh Jain, district governor nominee, J Sridhar, past district governor, Dr G J Manohar , correspondent MCC Higher Secondary School, G Jebadoss Thinakaran, headmaster MCC Higher Secondary School were also present at the event. Addressing the gathering, D Suresh Jain said, “Almost 16, 000 kids are creating awareness through this programme. This is one of the most important programmes in Chennai.”
The Overall Championship & Rolling Trophy was won by Alpha Matriculation Higher Secondary School. The first prize winners of the Oratorical competition — Adira S from Spartan Exclusive CBSE (English) and Rithish Ronald from Vel tech Dr RR & Dr SR MAT SCH, Avadi(Tamil) — performed their speeches at the valedictory function.