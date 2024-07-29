Of awareness and empowerment

CHENNAI: Students and teachers filled the campus of Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School (MCC) in Chetpet with anticipation and enthusiasm on Saturday. Students from different schools came together to share their knowledge and insights on cancer at the 13th edition of the ABC “All a’Bout Cancer” Exhibition. Organised by CANSTOP and Rotary District 3234, this vibrant exhibition created a platform for education, awareness, and advocacy against cancer. The New Indian Express was the print partner of the event.

The one-day event included various competitions, like Painting, Skits, Information Stall, Quizzes, and Oratorical (both Tamil & English). Around 1200 students from 75 different schools across Chennai participated in the exhibition. Using engaging visuals and statistics, they captured the attention of their peers, igniting conversations about lifestyle choices and preventive measures of cancer. The quiz competition and speeches underscored the importance of awareness, encouraging everyone to take charge of their health.

Empowering voices

The narrative of cancer is often filled with sorrow, but this gathering transformed that narrative into one of empowerment. Nithyashree Mahadevan, carnatic musician performed the invocation song. Dr Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder of CANSTOP, trustee and director of Sundaram Medical Foundation, extended gratitude to everyone for their support. She said, “It is so enthusiastic to see children coming up with so much knowledge.