‘Consider houses rented out for homestays as commercial properties’

CHENNAI: During the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting on Tuesday at Ripon Building, the councillors urged officials to treat houses that are being rented out as homestays as commercial properties while levying property tax.

D Viswanathan, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Education, said several residential houses have been converted into resort-like homestays, but they continue to pay property taxes as ‘occupants’ despite making commercial gains. He requested the Mayor and Commissioner to reassess these homestays while collecting property tax. Mayor R Priya assured that the issue would be looked into.

Councillor of Ward 109 E Suganya sought the renovation of the Nungambakkam subway which has been in poor shape and said that there was a risk of potential water leakage during rainy seasons.

The mayor said Rs 1.49 crore has been sanctioned for its renovation. The corporation has approached IIT-M for suggestions to expedite the removal of the top surface of the subway and reconstruct it and a report is expected in two months.

Other issues raised during the meeting included an insufficient number of doctors and nurses in urban health and wellness centres, inadequate staff in schools, and deteriorated stormwater drains, among others.

Addressing the insufficient number of teachers in corporation schools, Priya assured that more faculty will be appointed through the Teacher Recruitment Board by the second week of August. The meeting, chaired by the mayor and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, passed a total of 72 resolutions. The meet commenced with everyone observing a minute of silence in honour of the late BSP chief K Armstrong.

