‘Consider houses rented out for homestays as commercial properties’
CHENNAI: During the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council meeting on Tuesday at Ripon Building, the councillors urged officials to treat houses that are being rented out as homestays as commercial properties while levying property tax.
D Viswanathan, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Education, said several residential houses have been converted into resort-like homestays, but they continue to pay property taxes as ‘occupants’ despite making commercial gains. He requested the Mayor and Commissioner to reassess these homestays while collecting property tax. Mayor R Priya assured that the issue would be looked into.
Councillor of Ward 109 E Suganya sought the renovation of the Nungambakkam subway which has been in poor shape and said that there was a risk of potential water leakage during rainy seasons.
The mayor said Rs 1.49 crore has been sanctioned for its renovation. The corporation has approached IIT-M for suggestions to expedite the removal of the top surface of the subway and reconstruct it and a report is expected in two months.
Other issues raised during the meeting included an insufficient number of doctors and nurses in urban health and wellness centres, inadequate staff in schools, and deteriorated stormwater drains, among others.
Addressing the insufficient number of teachers in corporation schools, Priya assured that more faculty will be appointed through the Teacher Recruitment Board by the second week of August. The meeting, chaired by the mayor and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, passed a total of 72 resolutions. The meet commenced with everyone observing a minute of silence in honour of the late BSP chief K Armstrong.
Council resolutions
Fee for conducting matches and training on corporation grounds hiked. For cricket, the fee has been hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,325; from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,930 for football, and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,325 for indoor games like carrom and chess
Stray cattle seizure fine increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for first-time violators. Fine for second-time violation fixed at Rs 15,000. A daily maintenance charge of Rs 1,000 will be collected beyond the third day of seizure
Rent of community halls to be slashed by 75% for family functions of retired and sitting corporation officials