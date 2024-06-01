Pay Attention!

CHENNAI: Fahadh Faasil, a renowned actor recently disclosed that he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder often characterised by symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. While ADHD is often diagnosed in childhood, it can persist into adulthood and sometimes go undiagnosed for years. This revelation has brought attention to the prevalence and impact of ADHD in adults, that highlights the importance of recognising and addressing this condition at any age.

ADHD in adults can present differently than in children. Adults may experience chronic disorganisation, difficulty maintaining focus, impulsivity, and time management issues. ADHD can often go undetected for many years, especially in those who develop coping strategies that conceal their symptoms. A late diagnosis can be a relief, as it provides clarity and a path to effective treatment.

Coping with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when diagnosed later in life involves several strategies aimed at managing symptoms and improving daily functioning. Here are some effective ways to cope with the situation:

Seek Professional Help

Diagnosis and treatment: Consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis. Treatment often includes medication, which can help manage symptoms by improving focus and reducing impulsivity.

Therapy: Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) has shown to be advantageous. It helps individuals develop coping strategies, improve organisational skills, and manage emotional challenges associated with ADHD.

Implement Organisational Strategies

Create routines: Creating daily routines can bring structure to the day. Consistency helps in managing time and stay on track.

Use tools: Utilise planners, apps, and reminder systems to keep track of appointments, deadlines, and tasks. Breaking the tasks into small steps can make them more achievable and less overwhelming.

Develop Healthy Habits

Regular exercise: Physical activity can improve concentration, reduce stress, and enhance overall mental health. It is crucial to aim for regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, or yoga.

Mindfulness and meditation: Practices like mindfulness and meditation helps to improve attention and reduce impulsive behaviour. Dedicating even a few minutes of the day for meditation will make a significant difference in coping with the disease.