Pay Attention!

Fahadh Faasil, a renowned actor recently disclosed that he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder often characterised by symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. While ADHD is often diagnosed in childhood, it can persist into adulthood and sometimes go undiagnosed for years. This revelation has brought attention to the prevalence and impact of ADHD in adults, that highlights the importance of recognising and addressing this condition at any age.
ADHD in adults can present differently than in children. Adults may experience chronic disorganisation, difficulty maintaining focus, impulsivity, and time management issues. ADHD can often go undetected for many years, especially in those who develop coping strategies that conceal their symptoms. A late diagnosis can be a relief, as it provides clarity and a path to effective treatment.
Coping with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when diagnosed later in life involves several strategies aimed at managing symptoms and improving daily functioning. Here are some effective ways to cope with the situation:
Seek Professional Help
Diagnosis and treatment: Consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis. Treatment often includes medication, which can help manage symptoms by improving focus and reducing impulsivity.
Therapy: Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) has shown to be advantageous. It helps individuals develop coping strategies, improve organisational skills, and manage emotional challenges associated with ADHD.
Implement Organisational Strategies
Create routines: Creating daily routines can bring structure to the day. Consistency helps in managing time and stay on track.
Use tools: Utilise planners, apps, and reminder systems to keep track of appointments, deadlines, and tasks. Breaking the tasks into small steps can make them more achievable and less overwhelming.
Develop Healthy Habits
Regular exercise: Physical activity can improve concentration, reduce stress, and enhance overall mental health. It is crucial to aim for regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, or yoga.
Mindfulness and meditation: Practices like mindfulness and meditation helps to improve attention and reduce impulsive behaviour. Dedicating even a few minutes of the day for meditation will make a significant difference in coping with the disease.
Build a Support System
Communicate openly: Talking to family and friends about your ADHD is important. Support from loved ones can provide emotional comfort.
Join support groups: Connecting with others who have ADHD can offer encouragement, share strategies, and reduce feelings of isolation. Support groups, either in person or online, can be very helpful.
Lifestyle Adjustments
Healthy diet: Nutrients rich balanced diet is beneficial. Certain foods can affect concentration and energy levels, so eating healthy can support overall well-being.
Adequate sleep: Ensure to get enough restful sleep each night. Good sleep hygiene can significantly impact attention and mood.
By implementing these strategies, individuals diagnosed with ADHD later in life can better manage their symptoms and lead a more organised and fulfilling life.
Dr Nikhil B
(The writer is consultant neurologist, SPARSH Hospital)