Humming of song lands 2 history-sheeters in jail in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ‘mischievous humming’ of an old Tamil song by an auto driver allegedly targeting a pedestrian led to a fight, ultimately landing both the persons in jail.

According to police, auto driver G Kamalesh (28) on Thursday evening was humming a Tamil song with the lyrics which said ‘Look who’s coming,’ and also had words like ‘cheat’ or ‘420.’ A man who was walking past him took offence to it and accosted Kamalesh for ‘insulting’ him. The argument ended in the man attacking Kamalesh with an iron rod lying on the road. Kamalesh rushed to hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint with the Anna Nagar police.

Police arrested A Robert (34), a resident of the locality for assaulting Kamalesh and found him to be a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases, including murder and attempt-to-murder, against him. Police found that Kamalesh was also an absconding accused in a ganja case registered in February. “We pretended as if he was a normal complainant and ensured that he was taken into custody,” a police personnel said.