Chennai man rapes staff after spiking drink, arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who runs a movie production company was arrested by the Ambattur All Women Police for allegedly raping a female staff. According to police, the man, identified as Mohammad Ali, got acquainted with the victim Kala (name changed) when she started working in his company last September.

In her complaint, Kala stated that the perpetrator had hid the fact that he was married and forced her into a relationship.

A few months later, Mohammad allegedly spiked her drink and raped her. He also recorded the act, as per the victim. When she became pregnant, he allegedly gave her a tablet, saying it was a food supplement, that eventually caused a miscarriage, Kala added.

Mohammad also threatened her with the videos and extracted Rs 5 lakh from her. On May 13, Kala lodged a complaint based on which the police registered a case and started an investigation. Following inquiries, Mohammad was arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial remand.