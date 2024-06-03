Chennai techie held for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: An IT employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Vinoth Kumar (33), employed at a private company in Thiruvanmiyur. The girl was his neighbour and her employed parents used to leave her at Vinoth’s house.

On Friday, the parents left her with Vinoth as usual and took her back in the evening. The girl complained to her mother of abdomen pain on Saturday and when inquired, she told about the incident.

They then lodged a complaint with the Thiruvottiyur police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and Vinoth has been sent for judicial remand. An inquiry into the matter is underway.