1,433 personnel to be deployed for vote counting in 3 LS seats in Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 1,433 personnel, including 20% additional reserve staff, will be involved vote counting in Chennai district on Tuesday. According to the corporation, 357 personnel will be present in north Chennai, 374 in south Chennai and 380 in central Chennai.

The second randomisation of counting personnel, which includes counting supervisors, assistants and micro observers, was held in the presence of district election officer J Radhakrishnan on Monday.

With the counting for the elections held on April 19 is set to take place on Tuesday, the first randomisation at the level of the Lok Sabha constituencies was held on May 27.

This is followed by the second randomisation at the level of assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Third randomisation of the personnel for allotment of tables in the counting hall through a lot system will start at 5 am on the counting day.

Votes for south Chennai constituency will be counted at Anna University, central Chennai at Loyola College and north Chennai at Rani Mary College.