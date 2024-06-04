Appidi podu, one kuthu collab!

CHENNAI: When the heatwave had Chennaiites reaching for AC remotes or switching the fan regulator to top speed, there was one German who was exploring the city — from the beaches to the parks. It was then that TikTok sensation, influencer, and dancer Noel Robinson learned of Chennai’s famed dance group, Team Anartana. Soon, the vibrant energy of Kollywood met the charm of Germany, all under the scorching Chennai sun with a kuthu dance.
Noel has been dominating social media in India in his recent travel to the country. In the collaboration with Team Anartana, one of Chennai’s renowned dance groups, the German dancer was seen adding his flair to Vijay’s song Vaadi Vaadi in true Tamil fashion. Simran Sivakumar and Anjana Ramesh, two of the eleven core members of the dance team, along with Noel, unravel the magic behind this remarkable collaboration.
“Interestingly, it was Noel who reached out to us for a collaboration, and that makes us happy because it adds another feather to our cap,” Simran and Anjana remark on the collaboration. He stumbled upon their recent video, a dance on Unnai Kaanadhu Naan. He wanted to create a classical piece similar to what they had done.
Construing the form
Noel expressed his desire to perform a classical piece, so the team asked if he had a few days to spare, given that teaching someone a classical dance, especially those unfamiliar with the form, requires time. But Noel had only three hours with them. Realising that a classical piece was impractical, they reviewed his page and noticed his freestyle background.
Since he was coming all the way to Chennai, they suggested they collaborate on a kuthu number. They choreographed a set of steps and an alternative in case he struggled with the moves. To their surprise, Noel picked up the choreography within fifteen minutes. The girls share that it was an exhilarating experience as he quickly grasped the nuances of the style — a skill usually developed with extensive practice.
“He tried to understand the style and the subtle nuances of the dance. Folk dance has its distinct body language, and Noel made a sincere effort to get it right. We all admired him more with each practice and take. He only got better and paid close attention to the finer details of the choreography,” the team shares.
Eager to blend into the local culture, Noel even asked about traditional Tamil attire. They suggested he wear a veshti and sattai to match the cultural context. Despite the sweltering weather, Noel’s enthusiasm never waned, and by the end, he was grooving like a true Chennaiite.
“It was amazing to dance with Team Anartana! I learned new moves and we had a lot of fun,” says Noel. “It’s my first time trying a traditional dance since I’m in India and it went pretty well. Also, dancing with the kurta for the first time was a good experience.” Collaborations like these foster cultural exchange and the impact of this reel goes beyond likes and views.
The dance was choreographed by Anjana and shot in Semmozhi Poonga, where a large crowd watched and approached him afterwards. The team highlighted that they had some concerns about how smooth the shoot would go since it was in an open park, but fortunately, the crowd was incredibly patient and understanding. Many people even brought their families to watch and applauded them at the end.
“There was a 15-minute learning session and a 10-15 minute practice session. He made us dance the routine with him at least twenty times,” say Simran and Anjana. In just five takes, they were done. Noel comments on his experience with learning the choreography, saying, “It was a bit hard in the beginning, but I got used to it quickly.”
The entire process took them around an hour and a half, and it was the fastest shoot Anartana has ever had. Having seen Noel’s videos before, the team was thrilled when he reached out to them. “Despite his fame, he is incredibly humble,” they say.
Reflecting on how the audience responded to this stellar collaboration, Simran and Anjana say that the reel was a huge surprise to everyone. When it graced the Instagram feeds, it was welcomed by appreciative comments like “The rhythm of Chennai”, “What an unexpected version!” and “The power of Kuthu dance” Needless to say, the reel took Chennaiites by storm.
Wide reach
Two intriguing aspects stand out here. Firstly, the unexpected foray into folk dance by Anartana sparked surprise among their audience. While the team had explored folk elements previously, it was primarily within the realms of classical folk, semi-classical folk, or Kathak. Collaborating with Noel for a folk piece came as an even bigger surprise.
India harbours the majority of Noel’s fanbase, and the collaboration not only garnered their attention but also propelled Anartana’s popularity. It marked a significant “celebrity moment” for the team. “I’m very happy about this collaboration and a lot of my fans say that this was the best video I have done in India yet. So next time I come we have to make more videos for sure!” shares Noel.
This experience has opened new avenues for Anartana, prompting them to consider producing more folk videos in the future. Additionally, they are eager to explore classical dance alongside Noel. “Now that we know he’s capable of adapting to any style, classical seems like the next step,” they say.
Individually, the members of Anartana are rooted in Bharatanatyam, having honed their skills in this art form from a young age. While Bharatanatyam remains their forte, they are keen on diversifying their repertoire and experimenting with other styles. “But Bharatanatyam flows through our veins,” they add.
Inheriting its essence from Sanskrit, ‘Anartana’ means the act of dancing towards or near; it means one is always in movement. What started as a group of young girls sharing their love for dance is now established as a dance crew with around 18 members spanned across Team A and Team B.
For the girls, the collaborations hold immense importance, not just creatively but also in terms of social media reach. Their journey has been one of self-discovery, and they now have a clearer understanding of their strengths and aspirations. Looking ahead, they are exploring avenues to incorporate other dance styles into their performances. With several private and public shows lined up, Anartana remains open to welcoming new members who share their passion for dance and classical arts.
