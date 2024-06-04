Appidi podu, one kuthu collab!

“He tried to understand the style and the subtle nuances of the dance. Folk dance has its distinct body language, and Noel made a sincere effort to get it right. We all admired him more with each practice and take. He only got better and paid close attention to the finer details of the choreography,” the team shares.

Eager to blend into the local culture, Noel even asked about traditional Tamil attire. They suggested he wear a veshti and sattai to match the cultural context. Despite the sweltering weather, Noel’s enthusiasm never waned, and by the end, he was grooving like a true Chennaiite.

“It was amazing to dance with Team Anartana! I learned new moves and we had a lot of fun,” says Noel. “It’s my first time trying a traditional dance since I’m in India and it went pretty well. Also, dancing with the kurta for the first time was a good experience.” Collaborations like these foster cultural exchange and the impact of this reel goes beyond likes and views.

The dance was choreographed by Anjana and shot in Semmozhi Poonga, where a large crowd watched and approached him afterwards. The team highlighted that they had some concerns about how smooth the shoot would go since it was in an open park, but fortunately, the crowd was incredibly patient and understanding. Many people even brought their families to watch and applauded them at the end.

“There was a 15-minute learning session and a 10-15 minute practice session. He made us dance the routine with him at least twenty times,” say Simran and Anjana. In just five takes, they were done. Noel comments on his experience with learning the choreography, saying, “It was a bit hard in the beginning, but I got used to it quickly.”

The entire process took them around an hour and a half, and it was the fastest shoot Anartana has ever had. Having seen Noel’s videos before, the team was thrilled when he reached out to them. “Despite his fame, he is incredibly humble,” they say.

Reflecting on how the audience responded to this stellar collaboration, Simran and Anjana say that the reel was a huge surprise to everyone. When it graced the Instagram feeds, it was welcomed by appreciative comments like “The rhythm of Chennai”, “What an unexpected version!” and “The power of Kuthu dance” Needless to say, the reel took Chennaiites by storm.

Wide reach

Two intriguing aspects stand out here. Firstly, the unexpected foray into folk dance by Anartana sparked surprise among their audience. While the team had explored folk elements previously, it was primarily within the realms of classical folk, semi-classical folk, or Kathak. Collaborating with Noel for a folk piece came as an even bigger surprise.

India harbours the majority of Noel’s fanbase, and the collaboration not only garnered their attention but also propelled Anartana’s popularity. It marked a significant “celebrity moment” for the team. “I’m very happy about this collaboration and a lot of my fans say that this was the best video I have done in India yet. So next time I come we have to make more videos for sure!” shares Noel.

This experience has opened new avenues for Anartana, prompting them to consider producing more folk videos in the future. Additionally, they are eager to explore classical dance alongside Noel. “Now that we know he’s capable of adapting to any style, classical seems like the next step,” they say.

Individually, the members of Anartana are rooted in Bharatanatyam, having honed their skills in this art form from a young age. While Bharatanatyam remains their forte, they are keen on diversifying their repertoire and experimenting with other styles. “But Bharatanatyam flows through our veins,” they add.

Inheriting its essence from Sanskrit, ‘Anartana’ means the act of dancing towards or near; it means one is always in movement. What started as a group of young girls sharing their love for dance is now established as a dance crew with around 18 members spanned across Team A and Team B.

For the girls, the collaborations hold immense importance, not just creatively but also in terms of social media reach. Their journey has been one of self-discovery, and they now have a clearer understanding of their strengths and aspirations. Looking ahead, they are exploring avenues to incorporate other dance styles into their performances. With several private and public shows lined up, Anartana remains open to welcoming new members who share their passion for dance and classical arts.

To be part of Team Anartana, reach out to them at simransivakumar@gmail.com or anjanashivshankari@gmail.com