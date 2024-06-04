Man’s body found in Chennai's Porur lake a day after he tried to drown kid

CHENNAI: A day after he allegedly flung his three-year-old child in the Porur lake, the body of a 35-year-old man was fished out from the same waterbody on Monday afternoon.

According to SRMC police station sources, on Sunday afternoon, they received information about a man on a black bike stopping near the Porur lake on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass and throwing a child into the waterbody following a domestic dispute. Some fishermen on a boat quickly rescued the child and handed it over to the nearest police booth. A policeman said the child was asked about his parents and managed to contact his mother, a resident of Ayanavaram. The child was handed over to his mother.

But, police got an alert on Monday about the body of a man floating in the lake. The deceased was identified as D Mohanraj (35), the father of the rescued child. Police registered a case of mysterious death.

(If you have suicidal thoughts, call 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060)