Unique festivals celebrated in this ancient Siva temple

CHENNAI: Manampathy (Manamathy), a small village near Uttiramerur, is home to an ancient temple for God Siva, worshipped as Vanasundareshwarar. The inscriptions found in this temple mention that this place was once known as Vanavanmadevi, named after the one of the Chola queens called Vanavanmadevi (Vanavan Mahadevi).

The Siva Linga, now called Vanasundareshwarar, was once known as Vanavanmadevi Isvaram Udaiyar, Vanavanmadevi Isvaram Udaiya Nayanar and Vanasundara Nayanar. It is obvious that this temple existed in the Chola times, and even earlier, during the Pallava era as seen from some vestiges of architecture and sculpture.

It is said that God Indra worshipped Vanasundareshwara to get back his lost wealth with the mandarai flowers. Incidentally, the mandarai (kovidara in Samskrit), has traditionally been the Sthala Vriksham of this temple. The pushkarini (temple-tank) is called Indra Tirtham in association with this deity.

The entrance to the temple is on the south through a modern five-tiered gopuram, although the main sanctum faces east. Climbing down a few steps from the gopuram, devotees reach the outer prakaram (enclosure). The sanctum for Selva Vinayaka in this prakaram faces the gopuram. The entrance to the sanctum on the east, with a dvajastambham, bali-pitham and Nandi-mandapam in front, can be reached only after going around the entire prakaram.