Year after murder in sibling rivalry, two hacked at Mambalam station

CHENNAI: A fight between two sisters, one of whom was murdered last year allegedly by the other woman and her henchmen, turned bloody when two men belonging to one of the groups were hacked at the Mambalam railway station on Sunday evening.

According to police, Rajeshwari (35), a vendor at Saidapet railway station, was hacked to death allegedly by her sister Nagavalli (24) and four of her henchmen in July last year. Nagavalli, despite being married and having two kids, had eloped with a man named Sakthivel (24), and Rajeshwari had threatened her sister over this incident.

This led to the murder, and police arrested Nagavalli and four others, including Sakthivel, and lodged them in prison. The five persons were released from prison a few months ago.

On Sunday evening, Rajeshwari’s henchmen Parthiban (25), Arvind (24) and Arun (24) came to Saidapet railway station to kill Sakthivel, who had begun selling fruits near the station, and his brother Dinesh.

In a fight that ensued, Sakthivel attacked Parthiban, hit his head with a machete and escaped in an oncoming suburban train. Parthiban and his two friends chased Sakthivel in the next train, got down at Mambalam station and made enquiries with Sakthivel’s mother who was near the cycle stand.

Sakthivel, who came there, attacked the three men with the machete and fled the spot.

Parthiban and Arvind were taken to the Royapettah government hospital for treatment. Police have detained Sakthivel and two other men in this connection and are investigating.