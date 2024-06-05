Ancient grains, modern flavours

CHENNAI: In a world that is increasingly mindful of environmental sustainability, adopting practices that preserve our planet is the need of the hour. Sustainability is more than just a buzzword; it’s a commitment to ensuring that our actions today do not compromise the well-being of future generations.
In this spirit, ITC Grand Chola is all set to celebrate World Environment Day with a display of sustainable dining options. The luxury hotel is hosting a unique and eco-conscious culinary event from June 5-20, 2024, a celebration that underscores their efforts towards land restoration and biodiversity preservation, both crucial in helping the world reach its sustainable development goals. Their veteran chefs have crafted a menu featuring heirloom rice cultivated through time-honoured farming techniques.
Heirloom rice refers to traditional varieties of rice that have been cultivated and passed down through generations, often over hundreds or even thousands of years. The different varieties of rice they use have their origins across India, including Karnataka, Manipur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. From dishes carefully curated using Chak Hao Amubi, Manipuri black aromatic rice, to sidda sana, a fine-grained variety native to Karnataka, the event highlights the different culinary treasures of India.
In the words of Mayank Kulshreshtha, area executive chef - South, ITC Hotels, these varieties are a testament to India’s culinary heritage and a crucial element in promoting sustainable farming practices. “Through this initiative, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity and encourage a return to traditional agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. By incorporating these ancient grains into our menu, we are contributing to preserving traditional farming practices and celebrating the unique flavours they bring to our dishes,” he says.
By promoting the use of heirloom rice varieties, the event advocates for agricultural practices prioritising soil health, biodiversity, and ecological balance. These traditional farming methods often involve crop rotation, organic fertilisation, and reduced reliance on chemical inputs, all of which contribute to the restoration and preservation of fertile land. They are highlighting the role of heirloom rice in land restoration as it supports the revitalisation of degraded landscapes and ensures the long-term sustainability of farming communities.
In a press note shared with CE, Sheela Balaji, founder of Spirit of the Earth, provider of the rice varieties for this festival, says, “Heirloom rice varieties represent not only our agricultural heritage but also a sustainable future. By promoting traditional rice cultivation, we nurture biodiversity and support farmers who are the custodians of these precious crops.”
Aligning with global environmental initiatives, this event aims to educate guests on the environmental impact of food production and consumption, making it a meaningful and memorable culinary experience that focuses on the importance of responsible luxury. Each grain embodies a story of eco-consciousness and nutritional excellence as you embark on the sustainable dining experience at Madras Pavilion and indulge in the exquisite flavours of heirloom rice cuisine!
For details, call: 044 22200000 or email mytable.itcgrandchola@itchotels.in