Ancient grains, modern flavours

In the words of Mayank Kulshreshtha, area executive chef - South, ITC Hotels, these varieties are a testament to India’s culinary heritage and a crucial element in promoting sustainable farming practices. “Through this initiative, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity and encourage a return to traditional agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. By incorporating these ancient grains into our menu, we are contributing to preserving traditional farming practices and celebrating the unique flavours they bring to our dishes,” he says.

By promoting the use of heirloom rice varieties, the event advocates for agricultural practices prioritising soil health, biodiversity, and ecological balance. These traditional farming methods often involve crop rotation, organic fertilisation, and reduced reliance on chemical inputs, all of which contribute to the restoration and preservation of fertile land. They are highlighting the role of heirloom rice in land restoration as it supports the revitalisation of degraded landscapes and ensures the long-term sustainability of farming communities.

In a press note shared with CE, Sheela Balaji, founder of Spirit of the Earth, provider of the rice varieties for this festival, says, “Heirloom rice varieties represent not only our agricultural heritage but also a sustainable future. By promoting traditional rice cultivation, we nurture biodiversity and support farmers who are the custodians of these precious crops.”

Aligning with global environmental initiatives, this event aims to educate guests on the environmental impact of food production and consumption, making it a meaningful and memorable culinary experience that focuses on the importance of responsible luxury. Each grain embodies a story of eco-consciousness and nutritional excellence as you embark on the sustainable dining experience at Madras Pavilion and indulge in the exquisite flavours of heirloom rice cuisine!

