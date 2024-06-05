Chennai south: BJP’s best show fails to stop DMK, AIADMK loses deposit

CHENNAI: It was clear from the start that DMK candidate Tamizhachi Thangapadian was poised to win the Chennai South constituency and she eventually won the seat for the second time with a margin of over 2 lakh votes. Surprisingly, it wasn’t the traditional Dravidian rival, the AIADMK, which got the second spot, but BJP.

Though happy about their victory, some DMK supporters voiced concern about the saffron party starting to gain a foothold in the constituency. AIADMK candidate and former MP of the constituency, J Jayavardhan, even lost his deposit.

This is the best performance of the BJP in the constituency without the support of the two Dravidian majors, thanks to the familiar face of Tamilisai Soundarrajan and the presence of the significant upper caste, upper class population. While DMK got around 47% of the votes, BJP got around 25%, and AIADMK managed to get only over 16% of the votes.

The AIADMK trailed the BJP in all the six assembly segments. As of Tuesday night, the difference was higher in T Nagar (26,942 votes) followed by Velachery (26,536) and Virugambakkam (19,466). In Sholinganallur, it was 17,173 votes; Mylapore 16,315 votes; and Saidpet 5,588. “After three rounds in Sholinganallur, the difference between DMK and BJP was a little more than 1,000 votes. BJP polled more votes in areas including Madipakkam, Ullagaram, and Puzhuthivakkam, where there is a significant upper caste population,” said a DMK counting agent.