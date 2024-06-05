TN govt to form expert committee to deal with charru mussel invasion in Pulicat, Ennore

CHENNAI: The state government is likely to form an expert committee to zero in on the best scientific ways to tackle the invasion of charru mussels (kaaka aazhi), which are spreading inside the ecologically sensitive Pulicat bird sanctuary and Ennore creek like wildfire.

TNIE had travelled extensively across the Pulicat bird sanctuary and Ennore creek recently and found that the invasive species has reached an alarming level extending up to several kilometres. If left unchecked, this will soon turn into an ecological disaster compromising the entire habitat, depleting native life and having ramifications on thousands of migratory birds that visit the region, especially Pulicat. Fishers have already begun complaining of reduction in prawns, crabs and fish life. The charru mussel is also wiping out the locally prevalent and commercially valuable yellow clams (manja matti) and green mussels (pachai aazhi).

A group of fishermen leaders from Pulicat and Ennore along with environmentalists met top government officials including Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu last week. The meeting was facilitated by G Sundarrajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal.

The delegation, in its representation, said the charru mussel invasion has pushed fishermen to the verge of losing their livelihoods. The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority visited and initiated a micro-plan in late 2022 for removal of the mussels at Karukkumaram-kandachedi Paadu in consultation with fishers in Ennore followed by measures like bathymetry study, mortality test and prepared a DPR. However, there was no improvement beyond that.