Chennai set to get drone borne

CHENNAI: Technology and inventions punctuate our everyday lives. From the now-commonplace flickering lightbulb, mobile phones, and speedy metro rails, we hurtle towards an ever-evolving future. Amid this tug-of-war between over-dependence on technology, daily doom-scrolling, and paramount advancements, we recall Arthur C Clarke’s words: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic.”

In the spirit of magic, Chennaiites can now visit the country’s first drone showroom-cum-experience center to view leaps in technology and test the latest DGCA-approved drones, off the busy Luz Church Road. Launched on Monday by Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, this 100-odd sq ft space will soon be filled with Virtual Reality stations and simulation centres. Calling out to youngsters, drone lovers, and curious crowds, these stations provide experiential learning to fly these aerial vehicles.

Across the world, drones have had a fascinating growth story and today, are in the starting stages of a cellphone, remarks RN Jayaprakash, chairman of Agni Group. “Now, everybody has started to accept that drones are a growing industry. Unfortunately, drones have become more famous because of the Ukraine and Israel wars but there are hundreds of reasons why they can be positively used…We have supplied more than 650 drones for Namo Drone Didi Yojana, and women agriculturalists are trained to use drones and learn to become entrepreneurs,” he says.

Highlighting the use of drones, the chairman adds that they are used to inspect chimneys, transport medicine, inspect highway, etc. “The big growth story has been in mapping, inspection, agriculture, and photography,” he says. Aiming to bust the myth that drones are inaccessible, the showroom will cater to youngsters and students. This showroom also carries an air of sentimentality as it used to house Jayaprakash’s first business, decades ago.