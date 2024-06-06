Pulicat's mangrove revival: UWBe's 'Mangroves Matter' campaign takes root

“When climate action is discussed, carbon sequestration becomes a burning issue and we learned that mangroves could be a good opportunity. Pulicat was interesting because it has an ideal ecosystem for reviving mangroves, which grow in brackish waters.

Pulicat is the second largest brackish water lake in the country after the Sunderbans. Mangroves are the only species on the planet that can sequester four-five times more carbon than terrestrial tree species,” explains Rajesh Krishnan, CEO, UWBe. He adds that mangroves act as a defence against flooding, encroachment, cyclones, and tsunamis.

After gaining approvals from government departments, UWBe picked up 100 acres and in the next three years, they aim to plant saplings and mangroves and nurture them for three years.

Boosting livelihoods

Apart from sustainability, boosting livelihoods and local economies are key. In the spirit of cross-cutting benefits, the organisation is roping in the Irular community and their indigenous knowledge to revive the area and promote livelihood for a community, that usually otherwise survives on a hand-to-mouth basis.

“We are working to bring a large scare awareness about the importance of mangroves, not that the community does not know it. Native intelligence has to be respected and we want to use them as champions so we can communicate the importance of mangroves to a larger ecosystem there,” he says.

‘Mangrove Matters’ also involves the removal of acres of an invasive species — Prosopis or locally, karuvelam — that has destroyed the local flora and soil ecosystems. This species is not native to the land and ensures that the soil loses fertility over time, says the CEO, adding that it has replaced fruiting trees and native species in the area. “The project will clear the land of Prosopis, clean up of land and make it ready for planting mangroves.”

However, while climate action has now entered our vocabularies, the question remains: are we doing enough? “My only concern is that it should not be the flavour of the season as environmental projects need consistency and multi-year engagement. CSR (units) should have patience” says Rajesh, adding that climate change should be on everybody’s priority list. “Rather than leaving a better Earth for the next generation, you need a better Earth for this generation to survive,” he signs off.