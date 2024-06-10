Actress, two others spike girl’s drink, sexually assault her at birthday bash

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a small-time actress, have been arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after spiking her drink during a birthday party.

The police have also launched a search for another man involved in the case.

The suspects have been identified as Pratiksha Akira, the actress, and her friend Somesh, a college student. The police said the victim got acquainted with Pratiksha when she met her at a coffee shop a few months ago.

Pratiksha invited the girl to her birthday party at her house in Saligramam last month. During the party, the actress allegedly made the girl drink a spiked drink, after which, the girl became unconscious.

“Taking advantage of this, Pratiksha, Somesh and another man, Williams, sexually assaulted her.The actress also threatened her not to reveal about the incident to anyone,” the police said.

A couple of weeks ago, Preethi complained of abdomen pain to her elder sister. She was taken to a hospital where she revealed the assault incident.

The hospital authorities informed the police who registered a case and commenced an inquiry. On Saturday, the police arrested Pratiksha and Somesh. They were sent for judicial remand.