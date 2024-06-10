Chennai woman jumps to death from Taramani-Velachery flyover

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the Taramani-Velachery flyover on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the deceased, K Sudha of Sembakkam near Tambaram, was upset as her husband had initiated divorce proceedings.

“Sudha married Karthick (33) of Nanmangalam four years ago and they had a three-year-old son. Both of them were employed in IT companies. Due to personal differences, the couple had been living separately for the last three years. Karthick wanted a divorce, but Sudha insisted on reconciliation. She allegedly visited Karthick’s house a few days ago and requested him in vain to drop the divorce proceedings,” police said.

On Saturday, around 3.30 pm, the woman parked her two-wheeler near the parapet of the Taramani-Velachery flyover and allegedly took the extreme step.

Police said there usually is less traffic on this particular road stretch of the flyover.Upon information, Velachery police reached the spot and rushed Sudha to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. “The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered,” the police added.

As the woman died within seven years of marriage, an inquiry by a Revenue Divisional Officer will also be initiated.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)