Corporation to revamp 2.4-km Thiruvottiyur high road stretch at Rs 64 crore cost

CHENNAI: The city corporation has decided to revamp the 2.4-km Thiruvottiyur high road stretch from Tollgate metro station to New Washermanpet, under the World Bank Chennai City Partnership programme at a cost of Rs 64.14 crore.

“The Thiruvttiyur road is a prominent thoroughfare and a vital link in North Chennai. The introduction of the metro rail system here has led to a significant influx of people from other parts of the city too,” a corporation official said.

Under the project, the street will be made a one-way loop and traffic will be diverted to the adjacent Arunachaleshwar street as was the arrangement during the metro rail construction on the street.

According to the proposed design, a designated space for school children to cross the road will be a part of the project, while the space between metro columns will be used for parking.

The space between metro columns will also double up as bioswales -- drainage system with porous bottoms used to drain runoff rainwater. Officials said this will relieve some burden from the stormwater drains.

Furthermore, stormwater drain portions will be constructed to fill the missing links in drainage connectivity.

The city corporation is also coordinating with the TANGEDCO, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and BSNL to reconfigure underground utilities so as to prevent the need for the road to be dug up in future. Apart from the functional aspects, the project also proposes to make way for an interactive fountain at the junction plaza, a children’s play area, post-top lighting, a gym, landscaping, digital displays and seating arrangements.

The project will be undertaken using the State Infrastructure and Amenities fund and the Greater Chennai Corporation capital fund. The state government accorded administrative sanction for the project and tenders were called subsequently, said officials.