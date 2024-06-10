Life coached by kurals

We live in an era that is skies and oceans apart from Valluvar’s world. Technology waits on us hand and foot while the slightest discomfort is put to sleep with some pennies, pills, and pillows. Why then are we youngsters sinking further and further into a quicksand fashioned out of our own emotional quagmires? Well, be it anger, hate, jealousy, failure, fear, health problems, and so on — the Thirukkural is a wise ol’ nanban who helps you brave it all! And speaking of nanbargals…what do the kurals say?

Choose your nanbargals wisely

Yenaiththum kurukuthal oampal manaikkeleei

manril palippaar thodarpu

Avoid befriending those who would

love you in private but ridicule you in public.

For Arya, a 20-year-old Visual Communications student, friendship has often been a collection of not-so-pally experiences. She says, “I was always very trusting of my friend circles. To my face, people would always tell me how nice and sweet I was. But when I’d turn around, they would say ‘Oh, she’s so childish and stupid’.”

But college-going Arya is not waging a lone battle against unkind people. Vidya, a 40-year-old HR professional, laments, “As long as I was the ‘ideal wife’, all was great. I was expected to earn money too. And that may sound great except that when I wasn’t bringing in money at one point, I was treated very poorly…sheer emotional abuse. I hated coming home every day.” Valluvar has a kural for them both:

Urinnatdu arinoruum oppilaar kaenmai

paerinum ilappinum yen

Of what avail is it to get or lose the friendship of those

who loves when there is gain and leaves when there is none?

“I hung around in that marriage only for my daughters. But no more. It truly feels like a weight off my shoulders,” Vidya says, heaving a sigh of relief.

Like Vidya, Arya too has mastered the art of letting go of those who do not wish her well. “I used to be a people-pleaser with no boundaries. But I have learned to push people away for my sanity,” she cheerily says.

What helped Vidya tide over tumultuous times was the Thirukkural, she notes. “I learned it long ago in school. And somehow, whenever I need guidance now, a verse or two pops up. The kurals are as relevant as they were 30 years ago.”

While there are nanbargals to hold onto and foes to say goodbye to, have you ever met the enemies inside you? Like Shakti’s self-doubt or perhaps…konjam kovam?