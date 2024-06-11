Anime audience, assemble

CHENNAI: The gym thrummed with raw energy. Roars of the crowd echoed off the rafters, punctuated by the screech of sneakers pivoting on polished wood. Beads of sweat, glistening under the harsh lights, sprayed with every jump. A guttural roar erupted as a player ripped a ferocious spike, met head-on by a desperate, one-handed save that sent the ball rocketing across the net. Anticipation hung heavy as a perfectly judged pass arced through the air, landing softly as a feather in the setter’s outstretched palms. In a collective gasp, the audience leaned forward, a single word escaping their lips in unison – “Chance ball!”

This wasn’t a scene from a real volleyball match, rather from the recently released anime film Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle, playing to a packed audience in city’s theatres. This scene perfectly captures the rise of anime culture here. Just a few years ago, things were quite different. Arjun, one of the admins of the Chennai Anime Club, recalls starting the club in 2018 with a handful of friends. What started with just five-ten people now boasts over 1,000 members, a testament to the growing popularity of anime. Arjun shares, “We have members who’ve gone on to learn Japanese, even taking JLPT exams (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) to levels 1 and 2.”

Cosdemon, another club member with a name that reflects his love for cosplay, adds, “Anime is finally getting the recognition it deserves. It’s no longer something people shy away from talking about. Anyone can watch anime and interpret it according to how they relate to it.” With a hint of nostalgia, he says, “Of course, some of us miss the niche days, when it felt like a special comfort space for a smaller group.”