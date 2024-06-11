Colourful confluence of creations

CHENNAI: On Sunday, I enter a world of art where creativity knew no bounds, where imagination takes form and where expression is boundless, at Semmozhi Poonga. I stroll past several huge canvases; I am delighted by the sculptures of movies like Aavesham and of Disney characters; I watch my reflection on the multiple glass pieces used to make art; and I am surrounded by art lovers who do not mind loosening their purse strings on artworks that they connect with.

Around 125 artists from different walks of life had displayed their works. Organised by Selvakannan Rathinam of Indian Art Factory, ‘Chennaiyil Oru Oviya Sangamam’ had paintings, from classical to contemporary, challenging perceptions and engaging the senses in profound ways. From sculptures, Warli art, murals of deities, coffee art, and live artwork — almost 1,800 pieces were displayed.

With over 1,200 people visiting the exhibition, Selvakannan was happy with the success of his first outdoor show. “It was organised with the help of my family and friends, who have been in full support of my unidentified talent for the last 34 years. If not for them, I don’t think I would have been able to pull off this show, especially when it was my first outdoor exhibit,” he shares. Selvakannan’s strong pillars were his wife Vijalakshmi and daughter Sharvitha, who also donned the hat of an event manager helped find artists, generate ideas, and advertise.

A former bank employee, Selvakannan’s dreams were realised during the lockdown when he sold paintings worth almost Rs 1.25 lakh. Soon he took the next step, following a visit to Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru, and started the Indian Art Factory to display his works and provide a space for artists looking for one. “Not everyone can travel to Bangalore for an exhibition. As I was an independent artist and not renowned, people refused to exhibit my work in their galleries. So that pushed me to open an art exhibition. Almost 60% of the artists here are women who just started art as a hobby during their free hours and now have set up a small-scale art business. I’m proud to launch so many independent artists here,” he shares.