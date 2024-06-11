Good grades on global scales: Anna University

Research ranking

Additional indicators introduced for the upcoming academic year 2024-25 include sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network for ranking. Talking about what the different research centres in the University is doing, R Velraj, vice chancellor (VC) of Anna University, says societal relevant research work on climate change, energy, ocean management, water resources, biotechnology, and crystal growth, has made an impact. These research citations have earned the institute 100 points in the ‘citation per faculty’ parameter.

Tendral Rajagopal, an alumna of the university and now a research scholar, shares, “The criteria to be a research scholar in Anna University is very hard to crack, making the standards of PhD here very high,” she says. For a scholar to graduate, the person has to have an article — a subpart of the thesis — published in international publications. “This way, scholars get international exposure. And even during the research process, AU has a written exam, one-on-one interview with the committee, and the topic of choice discussion with a guide, which is very similar in other international institutes,” she explains.

The vice chancellor affirms that the researchers at these centres collaborate with universities in Japan, Germany, and other leading research institutes, resulting in a high international research network. For this, faculty members with global connections are appointed as assistant directors handling one country each. Eight professors are responsible for connecting with these countries to attract students. The parameters also include ‘international student ratio’ with a 5% weightage. Around 75 foreign students are joining the educational institute this session. Similarly, a 5% weightage is given to ‘employment outcomes’. Working towards this, a curriculum amendment was made in 2023, wherein a student completes “core engineering in four semesters”. K Shanmuga Sundaram, professor and director of the Centre for University Industry Collaboration, says, “Completing the core engineering in four semesters, a student between his/her fifth and seventh semesters is exposed to other minors and verticals in their discipline.”

The eighth semester is dedicated to internships “so that the student is exposed to industry standards and could choose among the various options,” he says, adding, “Students should see this as a career and not a job because the students are trained for ‘one person for one definite job’.”