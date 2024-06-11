Vestiges of bygone eras seen in this Vishnu temple in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Akkur, a tiny village situated enroute from Kanchipuram to Vanavasi, is home to a Vishnu temple where the deity is worshipped as Lakshminarayana Perumal. The small east-facing temple has an unfinished modern gopuram in front. This opens into a wide enclosure (prakaram) which has a monolithic deepa-stambham and bali-pitham. The deepa-stambham, as seen in many other Vishnu temples of Tamil Nadu, has the images of the Sankha (Vishnu’s conch called Panchajanya), Chakra (Vishnu’s discus called Sudarsana), Garuda and Hanuman on its four sides at the base. A single granite balustrade is seen closeby, which, along with the deepa-stambham, are a few of the vestiges of antiquity in this much-modernised temple.

The entrance to the garbha-griha (main sanctum) is through a mandapam whose entrance is on the south. This mandapa has two small shrines — one for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped in this temple as Ambhujavalli Thayar, and another for Andal, both facing east on either side of the doorway while going to the central sanctum. Enshrined in front of Andal, are images of Lakshmi Narasimha, Lakshmi Varaha and the famous Srivaishnava Acharya (preceptor) Vedanta Desika, who was born in Tupil, an area in Kanchipuram. The same mandapa also has images of Vishvaksena (the leader of the army of Vishnu), Bashyakarar (Ramanujacharya, the illustrious Srivaishnava Acharya) and Akkur Andavan, a great scholar, born in Akkur, who became the Pontiff (Andavan) of the Srirangam Srimad Andavan Ashramam. Small sanctums for Garuda, facing the main shrine, and also for Hanuman are also there.

The presiding deity of this temple, Lakshminarayana Perumal faces east. He is seated with one leg on the ground and one leg bent at the knee and placed on the pitham (pedestal), with Lakshmi seated on His left lap. Perumal holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper arms; the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta, blessing devotees and lower left hand is around the waist of Goddess Lakshmi.