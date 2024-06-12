Driver crushed to death under bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old driver of a private company bus died in a freak accident near Chromepet on Monday.

According to police, M Murugan of Sholavaram was working as a driver of the office bus of a car-manufacturing firm in Chengalpattu. Around 8 am on Monday, Murugan was ferrying 15 employees from Ayapakkam near Ambattur to Chengalpattu.

While driving along Poonamallee-Vandalur bypass road near Kundrathur, Murugan lost control of the bus and e rammed the median on the road.

In the impact, the door on the driver’s side opened and Murugan fell on the road and was crushed to death under the rear wheels of his vehicle. Two of the employees inside the bus sustained minor injuries.

BSF man stabbed to death in drunken brawl

Chennai: A man working in Border Security Force (BSF) who had come home for vacation was murdered in a drunken brawl at a Tasmac bar near Walajabad on Monday night. According to police, A Kanagasabapathi of Muthyalpettai was stationed at Himachal Pradesh, and had come home for a month-long vacation. He and his friend Anandraj went to a marriage reception at Tambaram on Monday night. While on their way home, they went to a Tasmac bar at Uthukadu. They picked up an argument with others at the bar and one of the persons stabbed Kanagasabapathi with a knife.Though the duo got on their bike and tried to get back home, they collapsed on the road. Passersby rushed them to a hospital where doctors declared Kanagasabapathi dead.