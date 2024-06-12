Timeless charm on Chennai’s landscape

CHENNAI: Back in the day, after long shoots that stretched late into the night, film industry folks would frequent Pavilion at Taj Coromandel for a meal. The only available options at that hour were biryani and raita.

One evening, a particular chef faced a dilemma — he only had rice to serve. But, one of the guests requested something special. The chef improvised, used the leftover rice and rogan josh gravy to create a unique dish. When served, the guest was delighted with the spicy, flavourful combination. It became an instant hit. The blend of spices, tender meat, and aromatic rice perfectly satiated the guest. As word spread, the dish, named Gilli Biriyani, became so popular that it was a staple on the menu.

Several such tidbits are woven into the tapestry of the 50-year-old Taj Coromandel. This iconic luxury hotel that seamlessly blends modernity and tradition was built in 1974. “Our aim at Taj Coromandel is to effortlessly balance modernity with tradition,” says Naved Karbelkar, hotel manager. “We take pride in fusing South Indian warmth with classic elegance, reflecting Chennai’s deep-rooted heritage.” Indeed, stepping into Taj Coromandel is akin to entering a realm where time-honoured traditions meet contemporary luxury. At the heart of the hotel’s allure are its meticulously appointed guest rooms and suites. Preserving traditional Indian architecture while offering modern amenities, these spaces serve as sanctuaries of tranquillity in a bustling city.

What’s on the menu?

The culinary scene at Taj Coromandel is equally enchanting, with its array of aesthetically designed restaurants offering a diverse range of dining experiences. Southern Spice, inspired by temple architecture, and Golden Dragon, reflecting Oriental culture, take guests on immersive culinary journeys. Every meal here is a celebration of flavour and tradition.

“Our commitment to preserving tradition while allowing space for innovation is evident in every aspect of our culinary offerings,” says Sujan Mukherjee, the executive chef. “At Southern Spice, we take pride in our traditional roots, drawing inspiration from seasoned chefs.” The restaurant’s emphasis on minimal experimentation ensures the authenticity of each dish, while constant research and consultation with old families in Chennai and regulars at Taj Coromandel maintain its cultural integrity. Golden Dragon serves Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine. “We’ve struck a delicate balance between honouring classic recipes and incorporating modern twists,” he explains.