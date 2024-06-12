TNPCB issues notices to two Chennai firms over water pollution

CHENNAI: In the wake of a complaint to the Chief Minister’s grievance cell from a resident in Sriperumbudur regarding pollution of a local waterbody, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued notices to two factories in the area.

The complaint filed by activist K Suryamohan stated that two factories -- Flexible Bags and Thirumalai Steels Private Ltd in Karanaithangal village in Sriperumbudur taluk of Kancheepuram district -- have been letting out sewage from their units to the nearby Periya Kulam in the village.

“The units have been releasing dark coloured fluids to the waterbody and this has deeply distressed around 60 families in the village who have been depending on the local pond for drinking water for the past many years,” Suryamohan, who is associated with the voluntary organisation Aran, told TNIE.

The TNPCB during their inspection of Flexible Bags on June 6 found that the unit was operating without consent from the pollution board. Moreover, the pipeline carrying sewage to the treatment plant was broken, causing leakage and stagnation of sewage inside the unit premises.

The company was issued a show cause notice on June 7 and warned of a penalty under section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, which can attract imprisonment of up to six years.

Inspection of the Thirumalai Steels revealed issues with a septic tank that caused stagnation of sewage inside the premises and that they were letting it out through a pipeline. The factory has been directed to make necessary arrangements to dispose of the sewage generated from their premises and avoid discharging it inside or outside the unit.