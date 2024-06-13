Greater Chennai Corporation begins nosecount of strays after a gap of six years

CHENNAI: Amidst an increase in the number of human-dog conflict cases being reported in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday commenced the street dog survey. The last dog census was carried out in 2018 when the civic body pegged the number of stray dogs at 57,336, a marked decrease from the 82,438 dogs recorded in the 2014 census.

However, with a lull in animal birth control surgeries during the Covid 19 pandemic, officials estimate the number to have gone up to at least 90,000 now.

The present survey is being conducted by Worldwide Veterinary Service India in association with the city corporation and TN Animal Welfare Board. Trained volunteers on two-wheelers will collect data of dogs sighted on transect routes from 6.30 am.

Average value will be arrived at from three replicates of survey data from each route. Each route will comprise three to five wards and trained surveyors in over 50 teams will be part of survey.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Karlette Anne Fernandes, Director of Companion Animal Management, WVS, said that the survey would not include pet dogs and would focus on the community dogs. She added that along with surveying the number of dogs, the team will also focus on demographics with information on the dogs’ gender and age. In addition, the surveyors will look for lactating dogs, which is an indicator of a growing population in the area and their sterilisation status.

“We will also note down the general well-being of the animals -- if they have severe skin issues or tumours, if they are lame and other visible health issues to get an overview of the general health of the community dogs,” said Fernandes.

This data is to be entered into a mobile application along with a geo-tag. The survey is expected to be completed in the next two months. At the end of the survey, the city corporation will have information on the number of dogs per kilometre, which is considered a more accurate estimation of the dog population along with an overall estimate with a 95% confidence interval. The survey had been originally planned for every four years. However, corporation officials gave the survey a miss in 2022 when it was due.