Handpicked curations from an art market

CHENNAI: In the vibrant streets of Chennai, Art Kin Centre (AKC) prepares for its eagerly awaited third edition of ‘AKC’s Art Market’ this weekend, pulsating with the rhythm of artistic expression. With a deep commitment to fostering creativity and strengthening the bond between artists and their community, AKC invites both enthusiasts and connoisseurs to immerse themselves in a realm where imagination knows no boundaries.

Anahata Sundarmurthy and Shruthe Raammohan lead the Art Kin Centre, a unique artistic space that embraces all art forms, collaborating with professionals like interior designers and architects. Founded on pillars of opportunity, education, awareness, and community, it aims to bridge the gap between creativity and career viability, serving society’s artistic aspirations.

“The idea of this came in 2021 when we worked on an exhibition together and could see multiple stalls overlapping with each other. So here we tend to focus on very minimal stalls selling goods that do not overlap with each other, managing the crowd and buyer community,” says Anahata.

The main focus of this event is for small-scale artists to have a stage to showcase their talents. “The philosophy is to create a symbiosis that affects change between the artist and the art spaces that they showcase, so this is a semantic platform for them, and we are happy to have to thrive as a space for the growing artist,” she adds.

This year, AKC has collaborated with Josh app as their video partner. “With this partnership, we tend to incorporate influencers and independent artists to keep people engaged and entertained while they walk around exploring stalls. It’s a free-for-all concert and is going to be a vibrant and constructive environment,” she says.