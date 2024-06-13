Painted with pride

CHENNAI: There is a way out of every dark mist, over a rainbow trail.

Pride month is a celebration of this rainbow trail. The month of June commemorates years of struggle by the LGBTQIA+ community to have access to equal rights. For those who think that the universe has always been in black and white and the occasional greys do not matter, it may come as a surprise that every hue has been celebrated ever since the human race originated. Art history is replete with innumerable depictions of the existence of a multitude of sexual identities in most cultures.

What The Caves Tell

Line drawings of hunting scenes and galloping animals are the images that come to our mind at the mention of prehistoric cave paintings. However, along with these regular scenes of the just beginning to evolve human species, there are several drawings of homosexual activities. The cave paintings in Addaura, Sicily are believed to have the earliest depictions of homosexual relationships between two males and the San Cave paintings in Zimbabwe show many male figures engaging in it. Artefacts from the Upper Paleolithic period like phallic rods have been interpreted as same-sex eroticism.