Prevent ‘unlawful’ evictions, CM Stalin urged after vendor death

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers Federation on Friday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to take measures to prevent unlawful eviction of street vendors without following due process in the wake of 63-year-old fruit vendor M Krishnaveni’s death on NSC Bose Road during an eviction drive the previous day.

The federation also demanded that the government take action against the officials responsible for Thursday’s eviction drive and provide compensation to the deceased woman’s family. She woman is survived by two daughters and two sons. One of her sons, a 40-year-old with mental illness, was under Krishnaveni’s care. Both were living on the pavement near NSC Bose Road.

Speaking to TNIE, V Maheshwaran, State General Secretary, of Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers Federation said, “The government should arrest the official responsible for the death of the woman. The son under her care should be shifted to a shelter.” Krishnaveni’s body was handed over to her family on Friday after postmortem at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital. The Chennai corporation and the police carried out the eviction drive on Thursday. During the drive, the woman allegedly fainted while trying to save her fruit basket and later died at the hospital.