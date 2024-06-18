A novel approach to queer narratives

Diverse discoveries

Goethe Institut has been doing a lot of projects with and for the queer community. It has been collaborating with Orinam, a collective in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for people who identify themselves as LGBTQIA+ and for their family and friends for almost 11 years for the annual Queer Film Festival and other events.

The idea of a queer literature section sprouted from a discussion along with Orinam. Subhasri says, “Dr L Ramakrishnan, a volunteer with Orinam, said he has a lot of books related to queer literature. The director of the institute Katharina Görgen and I discussed that we need to expand and create a queer literature section at the library. Dr Ramakrishnan gave most of the books, magazines, and essays, many of them are his personal collection.” Setting up the library was almost a six-month project.

For people in the current generation who are coming out or wanting to learn about LGBTQIA+ history and culture, there are not many resources in the public domain apart from what you find on the internet, says Dr Ramakrishnan. He adds, “These are the books I have collected over the past 30 years since I was in the USA. For the past 20 years I have been living in India. I felt that rather than me keeping them in the house, if they were in the library, a lot more people would be able to access them. Personally, a lot of my awareness around queerness and gender and sexuality came from reading.”

Borrowing beyond boundaries

Explaining the process of borrowing from the library, Subhasri says, “We have curated a list of books that can be borrowed by everyone including the members of the Goethe library. All the books made available for the public, the same rule of borrowing the books for three weeks apply to them. One doesn’t need a membership; that is how we have designed it as of now. We are planning several reading sessions.”

Highlighting the accessibility and inclusivity of the library, Dr Ramakrishnan says, “From ramps to enter, the easy process of going there and reading, the process of becoming a member, it serves everyone. We thought that it would be the ideal place for a queer literature section. There are a lot more books coming in from people.”

The library includes both English and Tamil books. “We have Indian authors like Devdutt Pattanaik, Ruth Vanita, and Raj Rao. We also have a lot of international titles. There are also many books published by Bisexual Resource Centre, based in Boston,” he shares.

The library is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 am-6 pm.

