A novel approach to queer narratives

CHENNAI: For the Vietnamese-American queer poet Ocean Vuong, queerness begins with the permission to change … it invites innovation; it is larger than sexuality and gender; it is action. He shares, “(Queerness) made me a better person because I had to find different angles to the world. I couldn’t just accept what was there.”
Navigating through societal norms and discovering one’s sexuality is also a journey of self-acceptance that is marked by curiosity and confusion. Literature, in its myriad forms, becomes a sanctuary where one could explore the depths of their being, where the written word often serves as a mirror reflecting the complexities of one’s soul.
The Goethe Institut, known for its dedication to promoting cultural exchange and conversation, has recently taken a significant stride toward representing the diverse voices and experiences found within the literary realm. Through the introduction of a new section dedicated to queer literature, the institute not only acknowledges the evolving landscape of literary expression but also reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and the celebration of LGBTQIA+ narratives.
“We opened the library to the public on May 26. We have a collection of almost 100 books. There are approximately 50-60 books under fiction and the rest are essays, research articles and journals. Through activities and events, we look forward to people using the books,” shares Subhasri Vijayakumar, head of Information and Library, Goethe Institut, Chennai.
Diverse discoveries
Goethe Institut has been doing a lot of projects with and for the queer community. It has been collaborating with Orinam, a collective in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for people who identify themselves as LGBTQIA+ and for their family and friends for almost 11 years for the annual Queer Film Festival and other events.
The idea of a queer literature section sprouted from a discussion along with Orinam. Subhasri says, “Dr L Ramakrishnan, a volunteer with Orinam, said he has a lot of books related to queer literature. The director of the institute Katharina Görgen and I discussed that we need to expand and create a queer literature section at the library. Dr Ramakrishnan gave most of the books, magazines, and essays, many of them are his personal collection.” Setting up the library was almost a six-month project.
For people in the current generation who are coming out or wanting to learn about LGBTQIA+ history and culture, there are not many resources in the public domain apart from what you find on the internet, says Dr Ramakrishnan. He adds, “These are the books I have collected over the past 30 years since I was in the USA. For the past 20 years I have been living in India. I felt that rather than me keeping them in the house, if they were in the library, a lot more people would be able to access them. Personally, a lot of my awareness around queerness and gender and sexuality came from reading.”
Borrowing beyond boundaries
Explaining the process of borrowing from the library, Subhasri says, “We have curated a list of books that can be borrowed by everyone including the members of the Goethe library. All the books made available for the public, the same rule of borrowing the books for three weeks apply to them. One doesn’t need a membership; that is how we have designed it as of now. We are planning several reading sessions.”
Highlighting the accessibility and inclusivity of the library, Dr Ramakrishnan says, “From ramps to enter, the easy process of going there and reading, the process of becoming a member, it serves everyone. We thought that it would be the ideal place for a queer literature section. There are a lot more books coming in from people.”
The library includes both English and Tamil books. “We have Indian authors like Devdutt Pattanaik, Ruth Vanita, and Raj Rao. We also have a lot of international titles. There are also many books published by Bisexual Resource Centre, based in Boston,” he shares.
The library is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 am-6 pm.
On the shelves
lSame-Sex Love in India, Readings in Indian Literature Edited by Ruth Vanita, Saleem Kidwai
The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story by A Revathi (Author), V Geetha (Translator)
Bi Any Other Name: Bisexual People Speak Out by Loraine Hutchins (Author), Lani Kaahumanu (Editor)
The man who was a woman: And other queer tales from Hindu lore
By Devdutt Pattanaik
Because I Have a Voice: Queer Politics in India by Arvind Narrain (Editor), Gautam Bhan (Editor)
Gay Bombay: Globalization, Love and Belonging in Contemporary India
by Parmesh Shahani