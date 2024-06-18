Woman attacked by buffalo, dragged by horns in Chennai's Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: After a video of a buffalo attacking a 34-year-old woman and dragging her by its horns in Thiruvottiyur surfaced on social media, the city corporation has impounded the stray buffalo at its Perambur cattle depot. The victim, Madhumathi, was walking down Grama Street in Thiruvottiyur to pick up her children from her sister-in-law’s house on Sunday afternoon when the buffalo attacked her. With injuries to her face, hands and legs, she required as many as 20 sutures, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Though the officials said the buffalo which attacked Madhumathi seems to be unclaimed and abandoned due to sickness, it has rekindled demands of regulating cattle ownership. The corporation officials has proposed the imposition of a ban on cattle rearing in and around specific places like marketplaces instead of attempting a ward-wise ban as was done in the year 2000. The proposal was sent for clearance from its legal team before the elections.

“The number of stray cattle complaints registered with the city corporation has come down by nearly 50% after our intensified drives. However, we recognise that it is still a problem in some areas. We are in the process of discussing the way forward regarding banning cattle in specific areas,” a senior corporation official said.

Cattle owners outside these specified areas and those who are found to have adequate space in their properties to accommodate them, will be issued licences, officials said. Under the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act 1997, which was notified in 2000, owning cattle was banned in as many as 144 out of 155 wards that existed in the city then. The notification was later stayed.

“We realise that a blanket ban or a ward-wise ban will not work since it is bound to run into legal complications. We are also consulting with our legal counsel to take this forward,” the official said.

The stray buffalo that attacked Madhumathi seems to be sick. It has been placed under observation for signs of rabies, as per protocol. “Even in the enclosure in Perambur where it is now being observed, it is found to be agitated,” said a corporation official.