Build to battle the blaze

CHENNAI: Living in sweltering heat conditions in stacked buildings, particularly in a city like Chennai when most of us don’t have the luxury of an air-conditioner, can be tough. In this concrete jungle, comfort is often elusive, as stifling heat seeps in through every crevice. It’s a daily struggle, a battle against the climatic odds that leaves us yearning for respite. However, amid the relentless heat, there lies a pressing need for a shift towards sustainable architecture.

Climate-conscious construction

“Located along the coast, Chennai experiences abundant air movement from both land-to-sea and sea-to-land, these breezes are a daily occurrence and significantly influence the local weather patterns,” says architect Murali Murugan. He reflects on the past three decades when buildings were often designed to cater to societal preferences. He says, “People were in the mindset of the building to appease societal preferences. The spaces were meant to be designed for large families, where much preference or consideration wasn’t given to the secondary activities like children’s play area or their specific spaces, bedrooms would be small or non-functional, showing off big lawn or greenery areas in the front.”

In the past 20 years, along with the boom of IT sectors and other industries in the city, the architect comments that life in the city has been shifted mostly to apartment buildings or individual spaces. Concrete boxes heat up quite fast and thereby store heat, he adds.

Architect Benny Kuriakose emphasises that concrete alone isn’t the root cause of extreme heat inside the buildings. “It is not only the roof that transmits heat inside but also the walls. The brick walls or the glass walls can transfer heat. One of the major problems is the lack of cross-ventilation. Also, we have to prevent the direct sunlight from falling on the walls and the roof,” he explains.

Solutions for sustainability

Advocating for a fusion of traditional and modern architectural principles to enhance sustainability and practicality, architect Goutam Seetharaman says, “Some of these concepts (traditional) can easily be incorporated into design and building practices even today, but unfortunately, the end users and designers feel air-conditioning and false ceilings are easy solutions.”