Chennai's new mini bus scheme 2024 allows operators to cover up to 25 Kms

CHENNAI: The department of home transport has recently notified the draft of New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme, 2024, allowing operators to run buses up to a distance of 25 kilometres. Among these, the maximum unserved route length will be 17 km, while the served route distance will be capped at 8 km. Presently, the maximum distance allowed for a mini bus is restricted to 20 km.

According to the draft notification, the minimum unserved route length must constitute 70% of the total route length, while the maximum served route length should not exceed 30% of the total route length. A public hearing on the draft notification is scheduled at the secretariat at 11 am on July 11.

In Chennai, zones including Tondaiyarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar will be considered as served areas. However, zones such as Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandhur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur will be treated as unserved areas.