Request to lower noise leads to brawl, death; six arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A polite request to avoid making noise outside an unwell senior citizen’s house led to a brawl between two groups and the death of a person in Avadi on Monday night.

Police said B Sadhasivam (31) went to visit his friend’s ailing mother in Thirumullaivoyal. K Ganesan (24), A Karthikeyan (19) and Vinod were chatting nearby when Sadhasivam arrived at the spot. He told them to lower their voice as his friend’s mother was unwell. This led to a verbal duel between them.

An irate Sadhasivam went back to his locality, brought his friends B Selvam (40), his brother Velu (36), their father Balakrishnan (65), Britto and B Anbazhagan (37) and gave a chase to the trio. In a brawl that ensued, Ganesan died and Karthikeyan suffered grievous injuries, police said.

Inspector Krishnan, who is in-charge of the case, said the two groups have previous enmity. Ganesan’s body has been sent for postmortem and Karthikeyan is being treated at a hospital. Police arrested six persons in this connection on Tuesday morning.