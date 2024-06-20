A tale of culinary triumph

Excerpts follow:

What inspired the inception of Manoj Bhavan restaurants?

Since a young age, I’ve always been a foodie. I had a passion for trying different kinds of food, but there weren’t many places nearby where I could do that. I used to search for places, pick one, and explore it. This habit sparked my interest in the food industry. In 2013, I decided to turn my passion into a business, and in 2016, I launched my first outlet in Maduranthakam.

In your journey as a restaurateur, were there specific challenges? What strategies did you employ to overcome them?

COVID-19 was one of the biggest challenges I faced in the early stages of my business development. It created a panic situation, but fortunately, some government bodies approached us to provide meals. They ended up ordering around 2,000 meals a day, which was incredibly helpful for us during that difficult period.

Being in this field for quite a few years now, what do you consider to be your key strengths that have enabled you to successfully navigate and lead your business?

I always quote that our manpower and service are our greatest strengths. My very first employee, who joined me when I launched my initial outlet, is still with me, and their loyalty is a testament to our strength. My team trusts me, and I make it a priority to take care of them and provide for their needs. When it comes to services, we strive to offer our customers the best dining experiences by often paying close attention to their personal preferences and ensuring their satisfaction.