After two die in bike racing on Chennai's ORR, police arrest seven

CHENNAI: Seven people, who participated in an auto and bike race on the Outer Ring Road in Chennai’s periphery four days ago, which led to the death of two persons, were arrested by the Avadi police on Wednesday.

The police also seized two auto-rickshaws and two bikes from the suspects. According to the police, a number of youngsters participated in a high-speed auto race on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road at around 4.40 am on Saturday, in which 10 autos and 20 bikes took part.

Shyamsundar (24) and Manikandan (23), who had come, died in an accident during the race. Three of their friends, Mohanakrishnan (23), Zubair (23) and Marimuthu (25) sustained injuries and are being treated at Stanley Medical College.

The Senkundram traffic investigation wing booked a case. Initial inquiries led them to Garudan Chandru (25), an auto mechanic based in Mogappair, who allegedly participated in the race along with Solomon (26) alias SXR Sala of Perumbakkam after placing a bet.

Four special teams, which were formed to trace the racers, arrested Chandru, Joyson (28), Madhi (25) a mechanic from Perambur and Rajesh and Rajasekar. Police also arrested Premkumar (28) from Anna Nagar, and Gowtham (25) from Avadi.