Police keep a ‘hawk-eye’ on history-sheeters in Chennai

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, when a notorious history-sheeter was released from a prison in central Tamil Nadu, an assistant commissioner of police in Chennai south was woken up by a Whatsapp alert.

As soon as he saw the message, he immediately forwarded it to the beat officers and directed them to maintain a hawk-like vigil in the locality that the history-sheeter (HS) was active in, keep track of his activities and be on the watch to prevent untoward incidents.

This real-time monitoring of around 4,000 history-sheeters in the city to prevent crimes, break-out of gang wars and maintain law and order in the city is courtesy the in-house ‘Parundhu’ (Hawk) software developed by a team led by Prem Anand Sinha, additional commissioner of police (south Chennai).

The app was created to address the unavailability of HS database management and reporting systems in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Supervisory officers can get real time updates on periodic checks conducted on history sheeters in jurisdictional police stations over time.

According to multiple cops in the city police, leveraging technology to maintain an effective watch over history-sheeters according to their crime history has helped them stay a few steps ahead. The app has features that help cops follow up cases against history-sheeters which are under investigation and those pending trial, thereby improving chances of conviction.

Earlier, Chennai police was dependent on a paper-based system which had a time lag of a few days. Cops would have to refer to voluminous documents to get a background of the HS and spend precious hours preparing a report for review by senior officials.