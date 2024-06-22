CMDA to chalk out map to mitigate flood havoc

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop a flood-control map for the city as part of flood mitigation measures, said Minister for CMDA P K Sekarbabu. He made the announcement on the state assembly floor on Friday, during the discussion on budgetary demand for CMDA.

It may be recalled that the interim report of the Thiruppugazh Committee, which was earlier reported about by TNIE, had pointed out the lack of a flood hazard map for the Chennai metropolitan area in the second master plan as a major issue.

Other key announcements by the minister on Friday include the creation of co-working space with high-speed internet at the cost of Rs 20 crore in 10 public libraries, which can be used by students preparing for competitive exams

This is besides the investment of Rs 30 crore to develop three multipurpose centres with co-working facilities and other facilities for those preparing for competitive examinations.