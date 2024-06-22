CMDA to chalk out map to mitigate flood havoc

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop a flood-control map for the city as part of flood mitigation measures, said Minister for CMDA P K Sekarbabu. He made the announcement on the state assembly floor on Friday, during the discussion on budgetary demand for CMDA.
It may be recalled that the interim report of the Thiruppugazh Committee, which was earlier reported about by TNIE, had pointed out the lack of a flood hazard map for the Chennai metropolitan area in the second master plan as a major issue.
Other key announcements by the minister on Friday include the creation of co-working space with high-speed internet at the cost of Rs 20 crore in 10 public libraries, which can be used by students preparing for competitive exams
This is besides the investment of Rs 30 crore to develop three multipurpose centres with co-working facilities and other facilities for those preparing for competitive examinations.
Sekarbabu said that CMDA is also planning to create a Marina Heritage Corridor between Marina and Island ground at a cost of Rs 10 crore, besides preparing a local area plan for Mount Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road at Rs 4 crore cost.
Apart from that, plans are on to renovate the Koyambedu wholesale market complex at Rs 10 crore, besides building a stormwater drain at Rs 15 crore to ensure the area doesn’t get inundated during rains. The minister also announced plans to upgrade bus stands at T Nagar, Iyyappanthangal, and Thiruvanmaiyur at `10 crore each.
Housing Minister S Muthusamy announced in the assembly that the Directorate of Town and Country Planning would be restructured and that the land pooling area development scheme would be implemented in a city or town across the state on a pilot basis.
The CMDA is implementing the land pooling area development scheme in three villages in Chennai.