Rs 1L subsidy for 200 Chennai women to buy pink autos

CHENNAI: The government will offer subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to women auto drivers to buy 200 pink autos fitted with GPS facilities in Chennai to ensure safety of women, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan said on Friday.

She was making announcements for her department while addressing the demands and grievances raised by MLAs during demand for grants in the Assembly.

The annual income eligibility criteria for availing welfare measures will be increased from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh.

She said to support widows, destitute and other vulnerable women, a subsidy of Rs 50,000 will be provided to 200 people through the Widow and Orphan Women Welfare Board. Trained coaches will be appointed at 27 government homes across the state to provide martial arts training and sports coaching for those staying there.

A total of 29,236 anganwadi employees will receive new smart phones at a cost of Rs 34.5 crore, Geetha Jeevan added. Egg peelers will be provided to 451 school noon meal centres at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

The minister also announced that monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 being provided to persons who are differently-abled will be extended to 5,081 individuals with autism at a total cost of Rs 12.2 crore.

For the welfare of the differently-abled, the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship will be implemented, providing an annual scholarship of `1 lakh to 50 physically challenged students.