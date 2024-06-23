Chennai: Land pooling to be used to develop six satellite towns

CHENNAI: The state government will make use of the land pooling scheme in the development of six satellite towns in Thirumazhisai, Chengalpet, Minjur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Mamallapuram, according to the policy note of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The policy note stated that the state will use land pooling for implementation of large-scale infrastructure developments, which include multimodal hubs, metro rail, outer ring roads, and other public facilities.

According to sources, CMDA has proposed Land Pooling Area Development Scheme (LPADS) to an extent of 242.81 hectares (600 acres) in the areas within Madambakkam (Tambaram Corporation), Agaramthen, and Kovilancheri villages (St Thomas Mount Panchayat Union).

Under the Land Pooling Scheme, land parcels of various shapes and sizes are reconstituted into regular shaped plots and returned back to the owners as developed plots with appreciated land value, after reserving land for public infrastructure, including roads, neighbourhood parks and public amenities, and land retained as a land bank for commercial development and revenue generation.

Apart from Chennai, the land pooling scheme will be implemented in cities and towns across the state on a pilot basis. This was announced by housing minister S Muthusamy. This could bring about a change in acquisition of land for development projects as non-availability of land is causing delays. Under the new rules, a parcel of land could be acquired by the government if the 50% of the land owners give their consent.