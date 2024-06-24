35-yr-old falls into sewage pit in Maduravoyal, dies

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man died after falling in a 20-metre-deep sewage collection pit that was under construction in Maduravoyal, on Sunday morning. The deceased, Saran Raj of Perumal Koil Street, worked as a loadman at the Vanagaram fish market.

According to the police, his family members, many of whom lived on the same street in Maduravoyal, searched for Saran as he did not return at his usual time. Later, they found him lying unconscious in the pit that was only a few yards away from his house.

Upon information, Maduravoyal police and the fire and rescue services department personnel pulled Saran out of the pit. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police sources did not officially disclose who was responsible for the pit construction, which has been dragging on for the past three months.

When contacted, corporation officials in the zone told TNIE they were unaware of the death. Maduravoyal police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.