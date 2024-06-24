Flavours of solidarity

CHENNAI: You can almost smell the delightful fragrance of ripe palmyra fruit as Lalitha talks about one of her favourite snacks, panangai paniyaram, offering a taste of Sri Lanka’s exquisite flavours. This is a beloved snack crafted from extracted juice, simmered until richly caramelised, and combined with steamed flour and sugar. It is crisp on the outside, tender, and flavourful on the inside. In 1990, when the food entrepreneur moved from Sri Lanka to India, she was only 12 years old. Amid the treasure trove of nostalgia stored in boxes, she occasionally unlocks the memories of food and brings them to life in her kitchen. “My mother used to cook food and I wasn’t very aware of what dishes she made. But slowly as I garnered an interest in cooking, I asked around and tried making Sri Lankan dishes I grew up eating,” she says. Taking memories from their native was the only option for those like Lalitha.

Food has a special way of uniting people and creating moments that go beyond cultural boundaries. Thus, when the UNHCR Field Office in Chennai wanted to celebrate World Refugee Day to honour the resilience and perseverance of refugees worldwide it brought in a food festival, Oorum Unavum. As the institution announces the second edition of the festival, 30-70 dishes are set to be prepared by 75 refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar currently residing in Tamil Nadu.

United by food

"The theme of this year's festival is 'Ellarum Inbuttirukka' (Happiness for all). In 2023, when we organised the food festival for the first time, it was a unique experience for all. This year we are extending it for three days. Through this, we want to celebrate inclusion," says Satchithananda Valan Micheal, head of Field Office, UNHCR Chennai at the curtain raiser on Saturday at ITC Grand Chola.

Panel discussions on solidarity and solutions for inclusions were also held. Sharing her thoughts on refugees and the necessity for solidarity, Areti Sianni says, “There are over 120 million refugees around the world. Displacement is a defining feature of this. They have been reported to have been displaced due to war, violence, or human rights violations. I look at solidarity at three levels — personal, institutional, and the one that extends beyond the confines of Tamil Nadu or India. There should be a chance for dialogue and we should find ways to work together to improve the situation of refugees. Ultimately, solidarity cannot be separated from solutions.” She expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the Tamil Nadu state government for their dedication to assisting Sri Lankan refugees.